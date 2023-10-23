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Poster of Yuletide the Knot
5.7
Kinoafisha Films Yuletide the Knot
5.7

Yuletide the Knot

, 2023
Yuletide the Knot
USA / Romantic / 18+
Poster of Yuletide the Knot
5.7

Synopsis

Small town wedding planner Rachel is planning her biggest Christmas wedding for an influencer couple, is thrown a surprise when the bride's manager turns out to be Logan, her first love and high school sweetheart - her one that got away.

Cast

Peter Porte
Logan
Kelsey Scott
Danielle
Mary Antonini
Rachel
Kelley Jakle
Caroline
Rachel Leyco
Susan
Celestina Harris
Maddie
Stephen Howard
James
Julia Sanford
Beverly
Adam Ambruso
Ron
Marcus Troy
Mr. Michaels
Director Nanea Miyata
Writer Nanea Miyata
Composer Matthew Atticus Berger
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USA
Runtime 1 hour 42 minutes
Production year 2023
Online premiere 23 October 2023
World premiere 23 October 2023
Release date
13 November 2023 China
Production June Street Studios, Lunar Field
Also known as
Yuletide the Knot, DE VOLTA AO MEU CORAÇÃO, Marry Christmas - Eine Hochzeit kommt selten allein, Wesele na święta, 圣诞结

Film rating

5.7
Rate 10 votes
5.3 IMDb
Updated 1 December 2023
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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