Persons
Colman Domingo
Awards
Awards and nominations of Colman Domingo
Colman Domingo
About
Filmography
Articles
Awards
Awards and nominations of Colman Domingo
Academy Awards, USA 2025
Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role
Nominee
Academy Awards, USA 2024
Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 2025
Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Motion Picture, Drama
Nominee
Golden Globes 2024
Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Motion Picture, Drama
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2022
Outstanding Guest Actor in a Drama Series
Winner
BAFTA Awards 2025
Best Actor
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 2024
Best Actor
Nominee
Toronto International Film Festival 2023
TIFF Tribute Performer Award
Winner
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2025
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Leading Role
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2024
Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture
Nominee
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Leading Role
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2021
Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture
Nominee
Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture
Nominee
