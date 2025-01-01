Menu
Aleksey Zolotovickiy
Kinoafisha Persons Aleksey Zolotovickiy

Date of Birth
18 March 1988
Age
37 years old
Zodiac sign
Pisces

Popular Films

Ya «lyubila» muzha 8.0
Ya «lyubila» muzha (2023)
Three weddings and one elopement 7.9
Three weddings and one elopement (2025)
Vstretimsya vchera 7.1
Vstretimsya vchera (2024)

Filmography

Genre
Year
All 21 Films 9 TV Shows 12 Actor 21
Family 2026, Russia
Bolshoj chelovek
Comedy 2025, Russia
Povar pod prikrytiem
Comedy 2025, Russia
Kopy
Comedy 2025, Russia
Three weddings and one elopement 7.9
Three weddings and one elopement Tri svadby i odin pobeg
Comedy 2025, Russia
Lyubvi ne byvaet? 6.9
Lyubvi ne byvaet? Lyubvi ne byvaet?
Romantic, Comedy 2024, Russia
Vstretimsya vchera 7.1
Vstretimsya vchera Vstretimsya vchera
Drama, Sci-Fi 2024, Russia
Liar 6.4
Liar Lgunya
Comedy, Drama 2024, Russia
Ya «lyubila» muzha 8
Ya «lyubila» muzha
Comedy 2023, Russia
RAYcentr
RAYcentr
Comedy 2023, Russia
Volshebnyj uchastok
Volshebnyj uchastok
Action, Detective, Comedy 2023, Russia
Zakon bumeranga
Zakon bumeranga
Drama, Romantic, Mystery 2022, Russia
Avrora
Avrora
Comedy 2022, Russia
Darknet
Darknet
Sci-Fi, Action, Drama 2022, Russia
Lyubovniki 6.5
Lyubovniki Lyubovniki
Comedy, Romantic 2022, Russia
Drakulov 4.3
Drakulov Drakulov
Comedy, Fantasy 2021, Russia
Posledniy ministr
Posledniy ministr
Comedy 2020, Russia
Spasite Kolyu! 4.3
Spasite Kolyu! Spasite Kolyu!
Comedy 2020, Russia
Has Anyone Seen My Girl? 5.7
Has Anyone Seen My Girl? Kto-nibud videl moyu devchonku?
Drama, Biography 2020, Russia
Filfak
Filfak
Comedy 2017, Russia
Some Like It Cold 5.8
Some Like It Cold V sporte tolko devushki
Comedy, Sport 2013, Russia
