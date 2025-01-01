Menu
Aleksey Zolotovickiy
Date of Birth
18 March 1988
Age
37 years old
Zodiac sign
Pisces
Popular Films
8.0
Ya «lyubila» muzha
(2023)
7.9
Three weddings and one elopement
(2025)
Tickets
7.1
Vstretimsya vchera
(2024)
Filmography
Family
2026, Russia
Bolshoj chelovek
Comedy
2025, Russia
Povar pod prikrytiem
Comedy
2025, Russia
Kopy
Comedy
2025, Russia
7.9
Three weddings and one elopement
Tri svadby i odin pobeg
Comedy
2025, Russia
Watch trailer
Tickets
6.9
Lyubvi ne byvaet?
Lyubvi ne byvaet?
Romantic, Comedy
2024, Russia
Watch trailer
7.1
Vstretimsya vchera
Vstretimsya vchera
Drama, Sci-Fi
2024, Russia
Watch trailer
6.4
Liar
Lgunya
Comedy, Drama
2024, Russia
Watch trailer
8
Ya «lyubila» muzha
Comedy
2023, Russia
RAYcentr
Comedy
2023, Russia
Volshebnyj uchastok
Action, Detective, Comedy
2023, Russia
Zakon bumeranga
Drama, Romantic, Mystery
2022, Russia
Avrora
Comedy
2022, Russia
Darknet
Sci-Fi, Action, Drama
2022, Russia
6.5
Lyubovniki
Lyubovniki
Comedy, Romantic
2022, Russia
Watch trailer
4.3
Drakulov
Drakulov
Comedy, Fantasy
2021, Russia
Watch trailer
Posledniy ministr
Comedy
2020, Russia
4.3
Spasite Kolyu!
Spasite Kolyu!
Comedy
2020, Russia
Watch trailer
5.7
Has Anyone Seen My Girl?
Kto-nibud videl moyu devchonku?
Drama, Biography
2020, Russia
Watch trailer
Filfak
Comedy
2017, Russia
5.8
Some Like It Cold
V sporte tolko devushki
Comedy, Sport
2013, Russia
Watch trailer
