Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Posledniy ministr poster
Posledniy ministr poster
Ratings
few votes IMDb Rating: 6.9
Rate
2 posters
Kinoafisha TV Shows Posledniy ministr

Posledniy ministr (2020 - …)

Последний министр 18+
Production year 2020
Country Russia
Total seasons 2 seasons
Episode duration 25 minutes
Streaming service Кинопоиск
Runtime 13 hours 20 minutes

TV series description

"The Last Minister" is a satirical comedy directed by Roman Volobuev, which tells the story of the working days of idealist Evgeny Tikhomirov. In the recent past, a low-ranking official served as the mayor of a provincial town, and now he is appointed as the minister of an entire country. To the surprise of his colleagues, the hapless politician genuinely wants to do good. However, in order to make the lives of ordinary citizens better, Tikhomirov must accept dozens of controversial initiatives that will turn the whole country upside down.
Последний министр - trailer второго сезона
Posledniy ministr  trailer второго сезона
Cast
Cast
Nelli Uvarova
Nelli Uvarova
Yan Tsapnik
Yan Tsapnik
Olga Sutulova
Olga Sutulova
Sofya Lebedeva
Sofya Lebedeva
Ekaterina Nosik
Sergey Stepin
Sergey Stepin
Cast and Crew

Series rating

0.0
Rate 0 vote
6.9 IMDb
Write review
Seasons
Posledniy ministr - Season 1 Season 1
2020, 16 episodes
 
Posledniy ministr - Season 2 Season 2
2020, 16 episodes
 
TV Series reviews
No reviews
Write review
Stills
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more