"The Last Minister" is a satirical comedy directed by Roman Volobuev, which tells the story of the working days of idealist Evgeny Tikhomirov. In the recent past, a low-ranking official served as the mayor of a provincial town, and now he is appointed as the minister of an entire country. To the surprise of his colleagues, the hapless politician genuinely wants to do good. However, in order to make the lives of ordinary citizens better, Tikhomirov must accept dozens of controversial initiatives that will turn the whole country upside down.

Expand