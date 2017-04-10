"Philfac" is a comedy series about the college life of three virgin guys who enroll in the philology department along with two hundred girls. Misha Solomonov is naive and romantic, dedicating poems to his classmate Lena, whom he is hopelessly in love with. His best friends are the pessimistic botanist Roma Babin, who loves playing online games, and the prankster Zhenya Morozov, who is obsessed with girls and sex. Now, the friends have to survive in a female collective full of intrigues and gossip...

Expand