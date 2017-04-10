Menu
Russian
Filfak (2017 - 2017)

Филфак 18+
Production year 2017
Country Russia
Total seasons 1 season
Episode duration 25 minutes
TV channel ТНТ
Runtime 8 hours 20 minutes

TV series description

"Philfac" is a comedy series about the college life of three virgin guys who enroll in the philology department along with two hundred girls. Misha Solomonov is naive and romantic, dedicating poems to his classmate Lena, whom he is hopelessly in love with. His best friends are the pessimistic botanist Roma Babin, who loves playing online games, and the prankster Zhenya Morozov, who is obsessed with girls and sex. Now, the friends have to survive in a female collective full of intrigues and gossip...
Cast
Aleksandra Bortich
Polina Puškaruk
Mihail Troynik
Denis Paramonov
Aleksey Zolotovitskiy
Violetta Davydovskaya
Cast and Crew

Series rating

0.0
5.1 IMDb
Seasons
Filfak - Season 1 Season 1
2017, 20 episodes
 
Stills
