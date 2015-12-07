Menu
IMDb Rating: 5.8
Mamochki

Mamochki (2015 - 2017)

Мамочки 18+
Production year 2015
Country Russia
Total seasons 3 seasons
Episode duration 25 minutes
TV channel СТС
Runtime 25 hours 0 minute

TV series description

The TV series "Mommies" depicts three scenarios of women's lives when the age of 30 becomes a reality. Julia is considered the most experienced among the group of friends, as she is busy raising children and dealing with her immature husband. Young mother Anya seeks advice from her, as her life has drastically changed with the arrival of her son: the nights out in fancy dresses have disappeared, replaced by evenings at home with diapers. Meanwhile, their friend Vicky, who is ambitious and free-spirited, still has plenty of dresses left to attract the perfect prince.
Мамочки - trailer
Mamochki  trailer
Cast Characters
Viktor Dobronravov
Viktor Dobronravov Виктор, приятель Тото
Maksim Vitorgan
Maksim Vitorgan Юрий Анатольевич, начальник Вани в автосалоне
Vladimir Simonov
Vladimir Simonov Илья Борисович, отец Юли
Elena Nikolaeva
Elena Nikolaeva Аня
Pavel Trubiner
Pavel Trubiner Сергей Сергеевич Давыдов, писатель
Svetlana Kolpakova
Svetlana Kolpakova Юля
Cast and Crew

Series rating

5.8 IMDb
Seasons
Mamochki - Season 1 Season 1
2015, 20 episodes
 
Mamochki - Season 2 Season 2
2016, 20 episodes
 
Mamochki - Season 3 Season 3
2017, 20 episodes
 
Stills
