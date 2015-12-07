The TV series "Mommies" depicts three scenarios of women's lives when the age of 30 becomes a reality. Julia is considered the most experienced among the group of friends, as she is busy raising children and dealing with her immature husband. Young mother Anya seeks advice from her, as her life has drastically changed with the arrival of her son: the nights out in fancy dresses have disappeared, replaced by evenings at home with diapers. Meanwhile, their friend Vicky, who is ambitious and free-spirited, still has plenty of dresses left to attract the perfect prince.

