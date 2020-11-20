The TV series "Psychology of Crime" is a Russian detective show based on a series of books by Natalia Andreeva. The story revolves around the experienced investigator Alexei Leonidov. His main "superpower" is the ability to discern even the most hidden intentions and delve into the minds of criminals. In reality, he simply uses psychological techniques that help him distinguish murder from suicide, and a jealous husband from a greedy business partner. Leonidov's first case involves a triple murder in an elevator.

Expand