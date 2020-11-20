Menu
Kinoafisha TV Shows Psihologiya prestupleniya

Psihologiya prestupleniya (2020 - …)

Психология преступления 18+
Production year 2020
Country Russia
Total seasons 10 seasons
Episode duration 45 minutes
TV channel ТВ Центр
Runtime 15 hours 0 minute

TV series description

The TV series "Psychology of Crime" is a Russian detective show based on a series of books by Natalia Andreeva. The story revolves around the experienced investigator Alexei Leonidov. His main "superpower" is the ability to discern even the most hidden intentions and delve into the minds of criminals. In reality, he simply uses psychological techniques that help him distinguish murder from suicide, and a jealous husband from a greedy business partner. Leonidov's first case involves a triple murder in an elevator.
Cast
Elena Tsyplakova
Elena Tsyplakova
Aleksandr Ratnikov
Aleksandr Ratnikov
Sergei Mardar
Sergei Mardar
Lyubov Virolaynen
Ivan Lapin
Palina Syrkina
Palina Syrkina
Seasons
Psihologiya prestupleniya - Season 1 Season 1
2020, 2 episodes
 
Psihologiya prestupleniya - Season 2 Season 2
2020, 2 episodes
 
Psihologiya prestupleniya - Season 3 Season 3
2021, 2 episodes
 
Psihologiya prestupleniya - Season 4 Season 4
2021, 2 episodes
 
Psihologiya prestupleniya - Season 5 Season 5
2021, 2 episodes
 
Psihologiya prestupleniya - Season 6 Season 6
2021, 2 episodes
 
Psihologiya prestupleniya - Season 7 Season 7
2021, 2 episodes
 
Psihologiya prestupleniya - Season 8 Season 8
2021, 2 episodes
 
Psihologiya prestupleniya - Season 9 Season 9
2022, 2 episodes
 
Psihologiya prestupleniya - Season 10 Season 10
2022, 2 episodes
 
