Russian
Sveta s togo sveta poster
few votes IMDb Rating: 6
Kinoafisha TV Shows Sveta s togo sveta

Sveta s togo sveta (2018 - …)

Света с того света 18+
Production year 2018
Country Russia
Total seasons 2 seasons
Episode duration 25 minutes
TV channel ТНТ
Runtime 14 hours 35 minutes

TV series description

"Sveta from the Other World" is a tragicomic series about a young girl named Svetlana Tsvetkova, who, due to a foolish mistake, falls from a balcony and is now confined to a wheelchair. However, she has a chance to get back on her feet with the help of an operation, for which she naturally doesn't have the money. In desperation, she decides to go against her principles and engage in a very profitable activity. Thus, Svetlana transforms into Svetozara, a bioenergy therapist who "solves" any problems through the internet, from recovery to love spells. Over time, she gains regular clients whom she genuinely helps with simple life advice.
Cast
Mariya Mashkova
Boris Kamorzin
Anna Kotova
Viktor Suprun
Evgeniya Dmitrieva
Aleksandr Ratnikov
6 IMDb
Seasons
Sveta s togo sveta - Season 1 Season 1
2018, 16 episodes
 
Sveta s togo sveta - Season 2 Season 2
2021, 19 episodes
 
