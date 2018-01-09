"Sveta from the Other World" is a tragicomic series about a young girl named Svetlana Tsvetkova, who, due to a foolish mistake, falls from a balcony and is now confined to a wheelchair. However, she has a chance to get back on her feet with the help of an operation, for which she naturally doesn't have the money. In desperation, she decides to go against her principles and engage in a very profitable activity. Thus, Svetlana transforms into Svetozara, a bioenergy therapist who "solves" any problems through the internet, from recovery to love spells. Over time, she gains regular clients whom she genuinely helps with simple life advice.

