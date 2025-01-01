Menu
Awards and nominations of Jessie Buckley

Awards and nominations of Jessie Buckley
Academy Awards, USA 2022 Academy Awards, USA 2022
Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role
Nominee
Cannes Film Festival 2021 Cannes Film Festival 2021
Female Revelation
Winner
BAFTA Awards 2022 BAFTA Awards 2022
Best Supporting Actress
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 2020 BAFTA Awards 2020
Best Actress
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 2019 BAFTA Awards 2019
EE Rising Star Award
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2023 Screen Actors Guild Awards 2023
Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture
Nominee
