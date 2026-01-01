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About
Filmography
Michelle Nolden
Michelle Nolden
Kinoafisha
Persons
Michelle Nolden
Michelle Nolden
Michelle Nolden
Date of Birth
17 March 1973
Age
53 years old
Zodiac sign
Pisces
Occupation
Actress, Director, Writer
Actor type
Dramatic actor
,
Action hero
,
Horror actor
Popular Films
8.1
Suits
(2011)
7.7
Lost Girl
(2010)
7.7
Flashpoint
(2008)
Filmography
5.3
Hell Motel
Horror,
2025, Canada
5.1
Die in a Gunfight
Die in a Gunfight
Romantic, Action, Drama
2021, USA
7.5
Hudson & Rex
Drama, Action, Crime
2019, Canada
6.2
Carrie
Carrie
Drama, Horror
2013, USA
Watch trailer
6.4
Haunter
Haunter
Horror, Thriller, Detective
2013, Canada
Watch trailer
7.5
Saving Hope
Drama, Fantasy
2012, Canada
8.1
Suits
Drama
2011, USA
7.5
Nikita
Drama, Action, Crime
2010, USA
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