Menu
Русский
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Michelle Nolden Michelle Nolden
Kinoafisha Persons Michelle Nolden

Michelle Nolden

Michelle Nolden

Date of Birth
17 March 1973
Age
53 years old
Zodiac sign
Pisces
Occupation
Actress, Director, Writer
Actor type
Dramatic actor, Action hero, Horror actor

Popular Films

Suits 8.1
Suits (2011)
Lost Girl 7.7
Lost Girl (2010)
Flashpoint 7.7
Flashpoint (2008)

Filmography

Hell Motel 5.3
Hell Motel
Horror, 2025, Canada
Die in a Gunfight 5.1
Die in a Gunfight Die in a Gunfight
Romantic, Action, Drama 2021, USA
Hudson & Rex 7.5
Hudson & Rex
Drama, Action, Crime 2019, Canada
Carrie 6.2
Carrie Carrie
Drama, Horror 2013, USA
Watch trailer
Haunter 6.4
Haunter Haunter
Horror, Thriller, Detective 2013, Canada
Watch trailer
Saving Hope 7.5
Saving Hope
Drama, Fantasy 2012, Canada
Suits 8.1
Suits
Drama 2011, USA
Nikita 7.5
Nikita
Drama, Action, Crime 2010, USA
Show more
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more