8.1 IMDb Rating: 7.6
Kinoafisha TV Shows Lost Girl

Lost Girl (2010 - 2015)

Lost Girl 18+
Production year 2010
Country Canada
Total seasons 5 seasons
Episode duration 45 minutes
TV channel Showcase
Runtime 57 hours 45 minutes

TV series description

The protagonist of the Canadian fantasy series "Lost Girl" is a young girl named Bo, who possesses a terrifying and uncontrollable gift. With a single kiss, her partner dies, as if all their energy has been sucked out of them. Bo, who grew up in a foster family, is unaware that she is not human, but a succubus who feeds on the sexuality of those around her. She finds solace in hunting down maniacs and scoundrels who try to assault girls in nightclubs. One day, she saves a teenage girl named Kenzi from a pursuer, and they become best friends.
Creator
Michelle Lovretta
Cast
Cast
Zoie Palmer
Zoie Palmer
Kristen Holden-Reid
Kristen Holden-Reid
Anna Silk
Anna Silk
Ksenia Solo
Ksenia Solo
Paul Amos
Paul Amos
Cast and Crew

8.1
7.6 IMDb
Seasons
Lost Girl - Season 1 Season 1
2010, 13 episodes
 
Lost Girl - Season 2 Season 2
2011, 22 episodes
 
Lost Girl - Season 3 Season 3
2013, 13 episodes
 
Lost Girl - Season 4 Season 4
2013, 13 episodes
 
Lost Girl - Season 5 Season 5
2014, 16 episodes
 
Stills
