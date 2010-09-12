The protagonist of the Canadian fantasy series "Lost Girl" is a young girl named Bo, who possesses a terrifying and uncontrollable gift. With a single kiss, her partner dies, as if all their energy has been sucked out of them. Bo, who grew up in a foster family, is unaware that she is not human, but a succubus who feeds on the sexuality of those around her. She finds solace in hunting down maniacs and scoundrels who try to assault girls in nightclubs. One day, she saves a teenage girl named Kenzi from a pursuer, and they become best friends.

