7.9 IMDb Rating: 7.4
Kinoafisha TV Shows Saving Hope

Saving Hope (2012 - 2017)

Saving Hope 18+
Production year 2012
Country Canada
Total seasons 5 seasons
Episode duration 60 minutes
TV channel CTV
Runtime 85 hours 0 minute

TV series description

"Saving Hope" is a Canadian science fiction series that tells the story of the charming head of the surgical department at a Toronto hospital, Charles Harris. He becomes a victim of a car accident and falls into a coma. His beloved girlfriend and colleague, Alex Reid, along with renowned surgeon Joel Goran, fight to save his life. Meanwhile, the ghost of Charlie Harris roams the hospital corridors. The protagonist cannot understand if these are hallucinations or if he has actually become a ghost.
Creator
Malcolm MacRury
Morwyn Brebner
Parveen Kaur Dr. Asha Mirani
Erica Durance Dr. Alex Reid
Peter Mooney Dr. Jeremy Bishop
Joseph Pierre Nurse Jackson Wade
Cast and Crew

Series rating

7.9
Rate 10 votes
7.4 IMDb
Seasons
Saving Hope - Season 1 Season 1
2012, 13 episodes
 
Saving Hope - Season 2 Season 2
2013, 18 episodes
 
Saving Hope - Season 3 Season 3
2014, 18 episodes
 
Saving Hope - Season 4 Season 4
2015, 18 episodes
 
Saving Hope - Season 5 Season 5
2017, 18 episodes
 
TV Series reviews
Stills
