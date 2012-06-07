"Saving Hope" is a Canadian science fiction series that tells the story of the charming head of the surgical department at a Toronto hospital, Charles Harris. He becomes a victim of a car accident and falls into a coma. His beloved girlfriend and colleague, Alex Reid, along with renowned surgeon Joel Goran, fight to save his life. Meanwhile, the ghost of Charlie Harris roams the hospital corridors. The protagonist cannot understand if these are hallucinations or if he has actually become a ghost.

