Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Russian
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
About
Filmography
Maciej Dancewicz
Maciej Dancewicz
Kinoafisha
Persons
Maciej Dancewicz
Maciej Dancewicz
Maciej Dancewicz
Date of Birth
1 January 1974
Age
52 years old
Zodiac sign
Capricorn
Popular Films
6.0
Entanglement
(2011)
Filmography
Genre
All
Crime
Year
All
2011
All
1
Films
1
Actor
1
6
Entanglement
Uwiklanie
Crime
2011, Poland
Watch trailer
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree