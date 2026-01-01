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Filmography
Małgorzata Buczkowska
Małgorzata Buczkowska
Kinoafisha
Persons
Małgorzata Buczkowska
Małgorzata Buczkowska
Małgorzata Buczkowska
Date of Birth
25 August 1976
Age
49 years old
Zodiac sign
Virgo
Actor type
Dramatic actress
,
Comedy actress
Popular Films
6.0
Entanglement
(2011)
5.6
Statysci
(2006)
4.7
0 1 0
(2008)
Filmography
Genre
All
Comedy
Crime
Drama
Year
All
2011
2008
2006
All
3
Films
3
Actress
3
6
Entanglement
Uwiklanie
Crime
2011, Poland
Watch trailer
4.7
0 1 0
0_1_0
Drama
2008, Poland
5.6
Statysci
Statysci
Comedy
2006, Poland
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