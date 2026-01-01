Menu
Русский
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Małgorzata Buczkowska Małgorzata Buczkowska
Kinoafisha Persons Małgorzata Buczkowska

Małgorzata Buczkowska

Małgorzata Buczkowska

Date of Birth
25 August 1976
Age
49 years old
Zodiac sign
Virgo
Actor type
Dramatic actress, Comedy actress

Popular Films

Entanglement 6.0
Entanglement (2011)
Statysci 5.6
Statysci (2006)
0 1 0 4.7
0 1 0 (2008)

Filmography

Genre
Year
Entanglement 6
Entanglement Uwiklanie
Crime 2011, Poland
Watch trailer
0 1 0 4.7
0 1 0 0_1_0
Drama 2008, Poland
Statysci 5.6
Statysci Statysci
Comedy 2006, Poland
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more