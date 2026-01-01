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Krzysztof Stroiński Krzysztof Stroiński
Kinoafisha Persons Krzysztof Stroiński

Krzysztof Stroiński

Krzysztof Stroiński

Date of Birth
9 October 1950
Age
75 years old
Zodiac sign
Libra
Occupation
Actor
Actor type
Dramatic actor, Comedy actor, Action hero

Popular Films

Love Stories 7.0
Love Stories (1997)
A Week in the Life of a Man 6.7
A Week in the Life of a Man (1999)
Fear of Falling 6.7
Fear of Falling (2011)

Filmography

Wróbel 6.4
Wróbel Wróbel
Drama 2024, Poland
The Devil 5.8
The Devil Diabel
Action 2024, Poland
Watch trailer
The Land 6.3
The Land Kraj
Comedy, Drama 2021, Poland
Pitbull. Ostatni pies 6.3
Pitbull. Ostatni pies Pitbull. Ostatni pies
Action, Drama, Crime 2018, Poland
Anatomia zla 5.9
Anatomia zla Anatomia zla
Action, Thriller 2015, Poland
In Hiding 5.6
In Hiding W ukryciu
Drama 2013, Poland
Entanglement 6
Entanglement Uwiklanie
Crime 2011, Poland
Watch trailer
Fear of Falling 6.7
Fear of Falling Lek wysokosci
Drama 2011, Poland
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