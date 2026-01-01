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About
Filmography
Krzysztof Stroiński
Krzysztof Stroiński
Kinoafisha
Persons
Krzysztof Stroiński
Krzysztof Stroiński
Krzysztof Stroiński
Date of Birth
9 October 1950
Age
75 years old
Zodiac sign
Libra
Occupation
Actor
Actor type
Dramatic actor
,
Comedy actor
,
Action hero
Popular Films
7.0
Love Stories
(1997)
6.7
A Week in the Life of a Man
(1999)
6.7
Fear of Falling
(2011)
Filmography
6.4
Wróbel
Wróbel
Drama
2024, Poland
5.8
The Devil
Diabel
Action
2024, Poland
Watch trailer
6.3
The Land
Kraj
Comedy, Drama
2021, Poland
6.3
Pitbull. Ostatni pies
Pitbull. Ostatni pies
Action, Drama, Crime
2018, Poland
5.9
Anatomia zla
Anatomia zla
Action, Thriller
2015, Poland
5.6
In Hiding
W ukryciu
Drama
2013, Poland
6
Entanglement
Uwiklanie
Crime
2011, Poland
Watch trailer
6.7
Fear of Falling
Lek wysokosci
Drama
2011, Poland
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