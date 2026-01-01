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About
Filmography
Krzysztof Pieczynski
Krzysztof Pieczynski
Kinoafisha
Persons
Krzysztof Pieczynski
Krzysztof Pieczynski
Krzysztof Pieczynski
Date of Birth
27 March 1957
Age
69 years old
Zodiac sign
Aries
Occupation
Actor
Actor type
Dramatic actress
,
Thriller heroine
,
Romantic actress
Popular Films
7.3
Okkupert
(2015)
7.0
Jack Strong
(2014)
6.9
Mr. Jones
(2018)
Filmography
5.2
Persona
Persona
Crime, Drama, Thriller
2025, USA
6.9
Mr. Jones
Mr. Jones
Thriller, Drama, Biography
2018, Great Britain / Poland / Ukraine
6.8
Afterimage
Powidoki
Drama
2016, Poland
7.3
Okkupert
Drama, Thriller
2015, Norway/Sweden
6.7
Ziarno prawdy
Ziarno prawdy
Thriller, Crime
2015, Poland
7
Jack Strong
Jack Strong
Biography, Crime, Drama
2014, Poland
6
Entanglement
Uwiklanie
Crime
2011, Poland
Watch trailer
6.6
Suicide Room
Sala samobójców
Thriller, Drama, Romantic
2011, Poland
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