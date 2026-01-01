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Krzysztof Pieczynski Krzysztof Pieczynski
Kinoafisha Persons Krzysztof Pieczynski

Krzysztof Pieczynski

Krzysztof Pieczynski

Date of Birth
27 March 1957
Age
69 years old
Zodiac sign
Aries
Occupation
Actor
Actor type
Dramatic actress, Thriller heroine, Romantic actress

Popular Films

Okkupert 7.3
Okkupert (2015)
Jack Strong 7.0
Jack Strong (2014)
Mr. Jones 6.9
Mr. Jones (2018)

Filmography

Persona 5.2
Persona Persona
Crime, Drama, Thriller 2025, USA
Mr. Jones 6.9
Mr. Jones Mr. Jones
Thriller, Drama, Biography 2018, Great Britain / Poland / Ukraine
Afterimage 6.8
Afterimage Powidoki
Drama 2016, Poland
Okkupert 7.3
Okkupert
Drama, Thriller 2015, Norway/Sweden
Ziarno prawdy 6.7
Ziarno prawdy Ziarno prawdy
Thriller, Crime 2015, Poland
Jack Strong 7
Jack Strong Jack Strong
Biography, Crime, Drama 2014, Poland
Entanglement 6
Entanglement Uwiklanie
Crime 2011, Poland
Watch trailer
Suicide Room 6.6
Suicide Room Sala samobójców
Thriller, Drama, Romantic 2011, Poland
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