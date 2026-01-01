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Katherine Templar Katherine Templar
Kinoafisha Persons Katherine Templar

Katherine Templar

Katherine Templar

Actor type
Horror actor

Popular Films

The Human Centipede II (Full Sequence) 4.4
The Human Centipede II (Full Sequence) (2011)

Filmography

The Human Centipede II (Full Sequence) 4.4
The Human Centipede II (Full Sequence) The Human Centipede II (Full Sequence)
Horror 2011, USA / Great Britain / Netherlands
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