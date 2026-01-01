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Katherine Templar
Katherine Templar
Kinoafisha
Persons
Katherine Templar
Katherine Templar
Katherine Templar
Actor type
Horror actor
Popular Films
4.4
The Human Centipede II (Full Sequence)
(2011)
Filmography
4.4
The Human Centipede II (Full Sequence)
The Human Centipede II (Full Sequence)
Horror
2011, USA / Great Britain / Netherlands
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