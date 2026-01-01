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Lucas Hansen Lucas Hansen
Kinoafisha Persons Lucas Hansen

Lucas Hansen

Lucas Hansen

Date of Birth
24 April 1979
Age
47 years old
Zodiac sign
Taurus
Occupation
Actor
Actor type
Dramatic actor, Horror actor

Popular Films

The King 7.5
The King (2019)
The Human Centipede II (Full Sequence) 4.4
The Human Centipede II (Full Sequence) (2011)

Filmography

Genre
Year
The King 7.5
The King The King
History, Drama 2019, USA
Watch trailer
The Human Centipede II (Full Sequence) 4.4
The Human Centipede II (Full Sequence) The Human Centipede II (Full Sequence)
Horror 2011, USA / Great Britain / Netherlands
Watch trailer
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