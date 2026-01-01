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Filmography
Lucas Hansen
Lucas Hansen
Kinoafisha
Persons
Lucas Hansen
Lucas Hansen
Lucas Hansen
Date of Birth
24 April 1979
Age
47 years old
Zodiac sign
Taurus
Occupation
Actor
Actor type
Dramatic actor
,
Horror actor
Popular Films
7.5
The King
(2019)
4.4
The Human Centipede II (Full Sequence)
(2011)
Filmography
Genre
All
Drama
History
Horror
Year
All
2019
2011
All
2
Films
2
Actor
2
7.5
The King
The King
History, Drama
2019, USA
Watch trailer
4.4
The Human Centipede II (Full Sequence)
The Human Centipede II (Full Sequence)
Horror
2011, USA / Great Britain / Netherlands
Watch trailer
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