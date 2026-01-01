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Laurence R. Harvey Laurence R. Harvey
Kinoafisha Persons Laurence R. Harvey

Laurence R. Harvey

Laurence R. Harvey

Date of Birth
17 July 1970
Age
55 years old
Zodiac sign
Cancer
Actor type
Horror actor, Comedy actor

Popular Films

The Editor 6.0
The Editor (2014)
The Human Centipede II (Full Sequence) 4.4
The Human Centipede II (Full Sequence) (2011)

Filmography

Genre
Year
The Editor 6
The Editor The Editor
Detective, Horror, Comedy 2014, Canada
The Human Centipede II (Full Sequence) 4.4
The Human Centipede II (Full Sequence) The Human Centipede II (Full Sequence)
Horror 2011, USA / Great Britain / Netherlands
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