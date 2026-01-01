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Filmography
Laurence R. Harvey
Laurence R. Harvey
Kinoafisha
Persons
Laurence R. Harvey
Laurence R. Harvey
Laurence R. Harvey
Date of Birth
17 July 1970
Age
55 years old
Zodiac sign
Cancer
Actor type
Horror actor
,
Comedy actor
Popular Films
6.0
The Editor
(2014)
4.4
The Human Centipede II (Full Sequence)
(2011)
Filmography
Genre
All
Comedy
Detective
Horror
Year
All
2014
2011
All
2
Films
2
Actor
2
6
The Editor
The Editor
Detective, Horror, Comedy
2014, Canada
4.4
The Human Centipede II (Full Sequence)
The Human Centipede II (Full Sequence)
Horror
2011, USA / Great Britain / Netherlands
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