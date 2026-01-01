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Ashlynn Yennie Ashlynn Yennie
Kinoafisha Persons Ashlynn Yennie

Ashlynn Yennie

Ashlynn Yennie

Date of Birth
15 May 1985
Age
41 years old
Zodiac sign
Taurus
Occupation
Actress, Writer, Producer
Actor type
Horror actor, Dramatic actor, Romantic hero

Popular Films

The Human Centipede (First Sequence) 6.1
The Human Centipede (First Sequence) (2009)
Submission 5.5
Submission (2016)
The Human Centipede II (Full Sequence) 4.4
The Human Centipede II (Full Sequence) (2011)

Filmography

Submission 5.5
Submission
Romantic, Detective, 2016, USA
The Human Centipede II (Full Sequence) 4.4
The Human Centipede II (Full Sequence) The Human Centipede II (Full Sequence)
Horror 2011, USA / Great Britain / Netherlands
Watch trailer
The Human Centipede (First Sequence) 6.1
The Human Centipede (First Sequence) The Human Centipede
Horror, Drama 2009, Great Britain / Netherlands
Watch trailer
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