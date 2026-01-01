Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Русский
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
Trailers
Reviews
Persons
About
Filmography
Ashlynn Yennie
Ashlynn Yennie
Kinoafisha
Persons
Ashlynn Yennie
Ashlynn Yennie
Ashlynn Yennie
Date of Birth
15 May 1985
Age
41 years old
Zodiac sign
Taurus
Occupation
Actress, Writer, Producer
Actor type
Horror actor
,
Dramatic actor
,
Romantic hero
Popular Films
6.1
The Human Centipede (First Sequence)
(2009)
5.5
Submission
(2016)
4.4
The Human Centipede II (Full Sequence)
(2011)
Filmography
5.5
Submission
Romantic, Detective,
2016, USA
4.4
The Human Centipede II (Full Sequence)
The Human Centipede II (Full Sequence)
Horror
2011, USA / Great Britain / Netherlands
Watch trailer
6.1
The Human Centipede (First Sequence)
The Human Centipede
Horror, Drama
2009, Great Britain / Netherlands
Watch trailer
Show more
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree