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Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
About
Filmography
Awards
Akiva Goldsman
Akiva Goldsman
Kinoafisha
Persons
Akiva Goldsman
Akiva Goldsman
Akiva Goldsman
Date of Birth
7 July 1962
Age
63 years old
Zodiac sign
Cancer
Occupation
Producer, Writer, Director
Popular Films
8.4
A Beautiful Mind
(2001)
8.2
Fringe
(2008)
8.1
Star Trek: Strange New Worlds
(2022)
Filmography
Genre
All
Action
Adventure
Animation
Biography
Comedy
Crime
Detective
Documentary
Drama
Fairy Tale
Family
Fantasy
Horror
Mystery
Romantic
Sci-Fi
Thriller
War
Western
Year
All
2023
2022
2021
2020
2018
2017
2016
2015
2014
2013
2011
2010
2009
2008
2007
2006
2005
2004
2003
2001
1999
1998
1997
1996
1995
1994
All
46
Films
40
TV Shows
6
Producer
24
Writer
28
Director
6
Actor
1
Creator
1
7.6
The Crowded Room
Drama, Crime, Thriller,
2023, USA
8.1
Star Trek: Strange New Worlds
Action, Adventure, Sci-Fi
2022, USA
5
Firestarter
Firestarter
Horror, Sci-Fi, Drama
2022, USA
Watch trailer
5.8
Without Remorse
Without Remorse
Drama, Crime, Action
2021, USA
Watch trailer
6.7
The Map of Tiny Perfect Things
The Map of Tiny Perfect Things
Fantasy
2021, USA
7.7
Star Trek: Picard
Drama, Action, Sci-Fi
2020, USA
7.5
Titans
Drama, Action, Sci-Fi
2018, USA
6.1
Star Trek: Discovery
Drama, Adventure, Sci-Fi
2017, USA
6.3
The Dark Tower
The Dark Tower
Fantasy, Sci-Fi, Western, Horror
2017, USA
Watch trailer
7.4
King Arthur: Legend of the Sword
King Arthur: Legend of the Sword
Fantasy, Action, Drama, Adventure
2017, USA
Watch trailer
5.6
Rings
Rings
Horror, Drama
2017, USA
Watch trailer
6.2
Transformers: The Last Knight
Transformers: The Last Knight
Sci-Fi, Action, Thriller
2017, USA
Watch trailer
5.3
The 5th Wave
The 5th Wave
Adventure, Sci-Fi, Thriller
2016, USA
Watch trailer
6.6
Insurgent
Insurgent
Sci-Fi, Action, Romantic
2015, USA
Watch trailer
6.5
Winter's Tale
Winter's Tale
Fantasy, Romantic, Drama, Detective
2014, USA
Watch trailer
7.1
Lone Survivor
Lone Survivor
Action, Thriller, War, Drama
2013, USA
Watch trailer
7
Finding Joe
Finding Joe
Documentary
2011, USA
6
Jonah Hex
Jonah Hex
Action, Drama, Western, Thriller
2010, USA
Watch trailer
6.4
The Losers
The Losers
Drama, Action, Crime, Adventure
2010, USA
Watch trailer
7.2
Fair Game
Fair Game
Action, Thriller, Biography, Drama
2010, USA
Watch trailer
7.2
Angels & Demons
Angels and Demons
Crime, Mystery, Drama, Thriller
2009, USA
Watch trailer
Tickets
8.2
Fringe
Drama, Action, Sci-Fi
2008, USA
7.5
Hancock
Hancock
Comedy, Sci-Fi, Action
2008, USA
Watch trailer
7.9
I Am Legend
I am Legend
Drama, Sci-Fi, Horror
2007, USA
Watch trailer
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