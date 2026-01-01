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Akiva Goldsman Akiva Goldsman
Kinoafisha Persons Akiva Goldsman

Akiva Goldsman

Akiva Goldsman

Date of Birth
7 July 1962
Age
63 years old
Zodiac sign
Cancer
Occupation
Producer, Writer, Director

Popular Films

A Beautiful Mind 8.4
A Beautiful Mind (2001)
Fringe 8.2
Fringe (2008)
Star Trek: Strange New Worlds 8.1
Star Trek: Strange New Worlds (2022)

Filmography

Genre
Year
The Crowded Room 7.6
The Crowded Room
Drama, Crime, Thriller, 2023, USA
Star Trek: Strange New Worlds 8.1
Star Trek: Strange New Worlds
Action, Adventure, Sci-Fi 2022, USA
Firestarter 5
Firestarter Firestarter
Horror, Sci-Fi, Drama 2022, USA
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Without Remorse 5.8
Without Remorse Without Remorse
Drama, Crime, Action 2021, USA
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The Map of Tiny Perfect Things 6.7
The Map of Tiny Perfect Things The Map of Tiny Perfect Things
Fantasy 2021, USA
Star Trek: Picard 7.7
Star Trek: Picard
Drama, Action, Sci-Fi 2020, USA
Titans 7.5
Titans
Drama, Action, Sci-Fi 2018, USA
Star Trek: Discovery 6.1
Star Trek: Discovery
Drama, Adventure, Sci-Fi 2017, USA
The Dark Tower 6.3
The Dark Tower The Dark Tower
Fantasy, Sci-Fi, Western, Horror 2017, USA
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King Arthur: Legend of the Sword 7.4
King Arthur: Legend of the Sword King Arthur: Legend of the Sword
Fantasy, Action, Drama, Adventure 2017, USA
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Rings 5.6
Rings Rings
Horror, Drama 2017, USA
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Transformers: The Last Knight 6.2
Transformers: The Last Knight Transformers: The Last Knight
Sci-Fi, Action, Thriller 2017, USA
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The 5th Wave 5.3
The 5th Wave The 5th Wave
Adventure, Sci-Fi, Thriller 2016, USA
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Insurgent 6.6
Insurgent Insurgent
Sci-Fi, Action, Romantic 2015, USA
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Winter's Tale 6.5
Winter's Tale Winter's Tale
Fantasy, Romantic, Drama, Detective 2014, USA
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Lone Survivor 7.1
Lone Survivor Lone Survivor
Action, Thriller, War, Drama 2013, USA
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Finding Joe 7
Finding Joe Finding Joe
Documentary 2011, USA
Jonah Hex 6
Jonah Hex Jonah Hex
Action, Drama, Western, Thriller 2010, USA
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The Losers 6.4
The Losers The Losers
Drama, Action, Crime, Adventure 2010, USA
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Fair Game 7.2
Fair Game Fair Game
Action, Thriller, Biography, Drama 2010, USA
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Angels & Demons 7.2
Angels & Demons Angels and Demons
Crime, Mystery, Drama, Thriller 2009, USA
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Tickets
Fringe 8.2
Fringe
Drama, Action, Sci-Fi 2008, USA
Hancock 7.5
Hancock Hancock
Comedy, Sci-Fi, Action 2008, USA
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I Am Legend 7.9
I Am Legend I am Legend
Drama, Sci-Fi, Horror 2007, USA
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