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Filmography
Laird Hamilton
Laird Hamilton
Kinoafisha
Persons
Laird Hamilton
Laird Hamilton
Laird Hamilton
Date of Birth
2 March 1964
Age
62 years old
Zodiac sign
Pisces
Actor type
Comedy actor
Popular Films
7.1
Waiting for Lightning
(2012)
7.0
Finding Joe
(2011)
6.2
The Trainer
(2024)
Filmography
Genre
All
Comedy
Crime
Documentary
Year
All
2024
2012
2011
All
3
Films
3
Actor
3
6.3
The Trainer
The Trainer
Comedy, Crime
2024, USA
7.1
Waiting for Lightning
Waiting for Lightning
Documentary
2012, USA
Watch trailer
7
Finding Joe
Finding Joe
Documentary
2011, USA
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