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Filmography
Michael Reed
Michael Reed
Kinoafisha
Persons
Michael Reed
Michael Reed
Michael Reed
Actor type
Horror actor
,
Action hero
,
The Adventurer
Popular Films
7.8
Army of Darkness
(1992)
5.1
The Boogeyman
(1982)
Filmography
Genre
All
Action
Adventure
Comedy
Horror
Short
Year
All
1992
1982
All
2
Films
2
Actor
2
7.8
Army of Darkness
Army of Darkness
Action, Adventure, Horror, Comedy
1992, USA
5.1
The Boogeyman
The Boogeyman
Short, Horror
1982, USA
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