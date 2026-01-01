Menu
Marcus Gilbert
Marcus Gilbert
Date of Birth
29 July 1958
Age
67 years old
Zodiac sign
Leo
Occupation
Actor
Actor type
Comedy actor, Action hero, The Adventurer
Popular Films
7.8
Army of Darkness
(1992)
6.6
Rambo III
(1988)
5.8
Freebird
(2008)
5.8
Freebird
Freebird
Comedy
2008, Great Britain
7.8
Army of Darkness
Army of Darkness
Action, Adventure, Horror, Comedy
1992, USA
6.6
Rambo III
Rambo III
Action, Thriller, Drama, Adventure
1988, USA
