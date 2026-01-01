Menu
Marcus Gilbert

Marcus Gilbert

Date of Birth
29 July 1958
Age
67 years old
Zodiac sign
Leo
Occupation
Actor
Actor type
Comedy actor, Action hero, The Adventurer

Army of Darkness (1992)
Rambo III (1988)
Freebird (2008)

Filmography

Genre
Year
Freebird 5.8
Freebird Freebird
Comedy 2008, Great Britain
Army of Darkness 7.8
Army of Darkness Army of Darkness
Action, Adventure, Horror, Comedy 1992, USA
Rambo III 6.6
Rambo III Rambo III
Action, Thriller, Drama, Adventure 1988, USA
