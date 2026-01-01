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Filmography
Michael D'Agostino
Michael D'Agostino
Kinoafisha
Persons
Michael D'Agostino
Michael D'Agostino
Michael D'Agostino
Actor type
Horror actor
Popular Films
5.1
The Boogeyman
(1982)
Filmography
Genre
All
Horror
Short
Year
All
1982
All
1
Films
1
Actor
1
5.1
The Boogeyman
The Boogeyman
Short, Horror
1982, USA
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