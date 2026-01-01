Menu
Filmography
María Alche
María Alche
Date of Birth
23 April 1983
Age
42 years old
Zodiac sign
Taurus
Actor type
Comedy actress, Romantic actress
Popular Films
6.7
Puan
(2023)
6.2
My First Wedding
(2011)
5.5
I Married a Dumbass
(2016)
Filmography
Genre
All
Comedy
Drama
Romantic
Year
All
2023
2016
2011
All
3
Films
3
Writer
1
Director
1
Actress
2
6.7
Puan
Puan
Comedy, Drama
2023, Argentina / Brazil / France / Germany / Italy
5.5
I Married a Dumbass
Me casé con un boludo
Comedy, Romantic
2016, Argentina
6.2
My First Wedding
Mi primera boda
Romantic, Comedy
2011, Argentina
