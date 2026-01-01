María Alche

Menu
Date of Birth
23 April 1983
Age
42 years old
Zodiac sign
Taurus
Actor type
Comedy actress, Romantic actress

Popular Films

Puan 6.7
Puan (2023)
My First Wedding 6.2
My First Wedding (2011)
I Married a Dumbass 5.5
I Married a Dumbass (2016)

Filmography

Genre
Year
Puan 6.7
Puan Puan
Comedy, Drama 2023, Argentina / Brazil / France / Germany / Italy
I Married a Dumbass 5.5
I Married a Dumbass Me casé con un boludo
Comedy, Romantic 2016, Argentina
My First Wedding 6.2
My First Wedding Mi primera boda
Romantic, Comedy 2011, Argentina
