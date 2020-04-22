Menu
Date of Birth
25 May 1942
Age
77 years old
Zodiac sign
Gemini
Date of death
22 April 2020
Occupation
Actor, Director, Writer
Actor type
Comedy actor, Voice actor, Romantic hero
Biography of Marcos Mundstock
Marcos Mundstock - Argentine musician. He was born May 25, 1942 in Santa Fe, Argentina.
Popular Films
7.2
The Weasel's Tale
(2019)
6.2
My First Wedding
(2011)
5.7
Underdogs
(2013)
7.2
The Weasel's Tale
El Cuento de las Comadrejas / The Weasel's Tale
Detective, Comedy
2019, Argentina / Spain
5.7
Underdogs
Metegol
Sport, Animation, Family
2013, Spain / Argentina / USA
6.2
My First Wedding
Mi primera boda
Romantic, Comedy
2011, Argentina
