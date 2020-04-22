Menu
Marcos Mundstock
Date of Birth
25 May 1942
Age
77 years old
Zodiac sign
Gemini
Date of death
22 April 2020
Occupation
Actor, Director, Writer
Actor type
Comedy actor, Voice actor, Romantic hero

Biography of Marcos Mundstock

Marcos Mundstock - Argentine musician. He was born May 25, 1942 in Santa Fe, Argentina.

Filmography

Genre
Year
The Weasel's Tale 7.2
The Weasel's Tale El Cuento de las Comadrejas / The Weasel's Tale
Detective, Comedy 2019, Argentina / Spain
Underdogs 5.7
Underdogs Metegol
Sport, Animation, Family 2013, Spain / Argentina / USA
Watch trailer
My First Wedding 6.2
My First Wedding Mi primera boda
Romantic, Comedy 2011, Argentina
