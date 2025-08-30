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Poster of Our Land
Our Land - trailer [subtitled]
Kinoafisha Films Our Land

Our Land

, 2026
Nuestra tierra
Argentina, Denmark, Mexico, USA, Netherlands, France / Documentary
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Our Land - trailer [subtitled]
Our Land  trailer [subtitled]

Synopsis

In 2009, a man and two accomplices try to evict members of the Indigenous community of Chuschagasta in northern Argentina. Claiming ownership of the land and armed with guns, they kill the community’s leader, Javier Chocobar. The murder is caught on video. It takes nine years of protests before court proceedings are finally opened in 2018. During all this time, the killers remain free. The film combines the voices and photographs of the community with courtroom footage to explore the long history of colonialism and land dispossession that led to this crime.
Director Lucrecia Martel
Writer Lucrecia Martel, María Alche
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Argentina / Denmark / Mexico / USA / Netherlands / France
Runtime 1 hour 59 minutes
Production year 2026
World premiere 30 August 2025
Release date
5 March 2026 Argentina ATP
1 April 2026 France
9 April 2026 Portugal M/14

Film rating

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Our Land - trailer [subtitled]
Our Land Trailer [subtitled]
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