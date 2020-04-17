"Devils" is a multi-part Italian thriller that delves into the passions that unfold in the world of bankers. At times, it seems as though they have sold their souls to the devil, but is that really the case? The plot revolves around Massimo Ruggero, who is not only a talented financier but also a notorious risk-taker. During the most severe economic crisis to hit Europe, Massimo manages to make enormous amounts of money through his own financial machinations. However, due to a high-profile scandal, Ruggero's reputation is seriously tarnished. As a result, our protagonist is forced to delve deep into the world of economic intrigue.

