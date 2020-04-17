Menu
Kinoafisha TV Shows Devils

Devils (2020 - 2022)

Devils 18+
Production year 2020
Country Italy
Total seasons 2 seasons
Episode duration 55 minutes
TV channel Sky Atlantic
Runtime 16 hours 30 minutes

TV series description

"Devils" is a multi-part Italian thriller that delves into the passions that unfold in the world of bankers. At times, it seems as though they have sold their souls to the devil, but is that really the case? The plot revolves around Massimo Ruggero, who is not only a talented financier but also a notorious risk-taker. During the most severe economic crisis to hit Europe, Massimo manages to make enormous amounts of money through his own financial machinations. However, due to a high-profile scandal, Ruggero's reputation is seriously tarnished. As a result, our protagonist is forced to delve deep into the world of economic intrigue.
Cast
Patrick Dempsey
Jemma Powell
Laia Costa
Harry Michell
Lars Mikkelsen
Sallie Harmsen
Cast and Crew

Series rating

0.0
7.2 IMDb
Seasons
Devils - Season 1 Season 1
2020, 10 episodes
 
Devils - Season 2 Season 2
2022, 8 episodes
 
