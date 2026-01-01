Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Русский
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
Trailers
Reviews
Persons
About
Filmography
Nigel Green
Nigel Green
Kinoafisha
Persons
Nigel Green
Nigel Green
Nigel Green
Date of Birth
15 October 1924
Age
47 years old
Zodiac sign
Libra
Date of death
15 May 1972
Occupation
Actor
Actor type
Dramatic actor
,
Comedy actor
,
Action hero
Popular Films
7.7
Zulu
(1964)
7.2
The Ruling Class
(1972)
Filmography
7.3
The Ruling Class
The Ruling Class
Comedy, Drama, Musical
1972, Great Britain
7.7
Zulu
Zulu
Action, War, Adventure, Drama, History
1964, Great Britain
Show more
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree