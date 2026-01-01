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Nigel Green Nigel Green
Kinoafisha Persons Nigel Green

Nigel Green

Nigel Green

Date of Birth
15 October 1924
Age
47 years old
Zodiac sign
Libra
Date of death
15 May 1972
Occupation
Actor
Actor type
Dramatic actor, Comedy actor, Action hero

Popular Films

Zulu 7.7
Zulu (1964)
The Ruling Class 7.2
The Ruling Class (1972)

Filmography

The Ruling Class 7.3
The Ruling Class The Ruling Class
Comedy, Drama, Musical 1972, Great Britain
Zulu 7.7
Zulu Zulu
Action, War, Adventure, Drama, History 1964, Great Britain
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