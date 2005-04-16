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Kay Walsh
Kay Walsh
Kinoafisha
Persons
Kay Walsh
Kay Walsh
Kay Walsh
Date of Birth
15 November 1911
Age
93 years old
Zodiac sign
Scorpio
Date of death
16 April 2005
Occupation
Actress, Writer
Actor type
Comedy actor
,
Dramatic actor
,
Thriller hero
Popular Films
8.0
Great Expectations
(1946)
7.6
Oliver Twist
(1948)
7.2
The Ruling Class
(1972)
Filmography
7.3
The Ruling Class
The Ruling Class
Comedy, Drama, Musical
1972, Great Britain
7.2
The Horse's Mouth
The Horse's Mouth
Comedy
1958, Great Britain
6.8
Stage Fright
Stage fright
Thriller
1950, Great Britain
7.6
Oliver Twist
Oliver Twist
Adventure, Drama, Family
1948, Great Britain
8
Great Expectations
Great Expectations
Drama
1946, Great Britain
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