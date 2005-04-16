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Kay Walsh Kay Walsh
Kinoafisha Persons Kay Walsh

Kay Walsh

Kay Walsh

Date of Birth
15 November 1911
Age
93 years old
Zodiac sign
Scorpio
Date of death
16 April 2005
Occupation
Actress, Writer
Actor type
Comedy actor, Dramatic actor, Thriller hero

Popular Films

Great Expectations 8.0
Great Expectations (1946)
Oliver Twist 7.6
Oliver Twist (1948)
The Ruling Class 7.2
The Ruling Class (1972)

Filmography

The Ruling Class 7.3
The Ruling Class The Ruling Class
Comedy, Drama, Musical 1972, Great Britain
The Horse's Mouth 7.2
The Horse's Mouth The Horse's Mouth
Comedy 1958, Great Britain
Stage Fright 6.8
Stage Fright Stage fright
Thriller 1950, Great Britain
Oliver Twist 7.6
Oliver Twist Oliver Twist
Adventure, Drama, Family 1948, Great Britain
Great Expectations 8
Great Expectations Great Expectations
Drama 1946, Great Britain
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