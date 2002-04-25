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Michael Bryant
Michael Bryant
Kinoafisha
Persons
Michael Bryant
Michael Bryant
Michael Bryant
Date of Birth
5 April 1928
Age
74 years old
Zodiac sign
Aries
Date of death
25 April 2002
Actor type
Dramatic actor
,
Romantic hero
,
Thriller hero
Popular Films
8.1
Hamlet
(1996)
7.2
The Ruling Class
(1972)
6.9
Goodbye, Mr. Chips
(1969)
Filmography
Genre
All
Biography
Comedy
Crime
Drama
Musical
Romantic
Thriller
Year
All
1996
1984
1972
1969
All
4
Films
4
Actor
4
8.1
Hamlet
Hamlet
Crime, Thriller, Romantic, Drama
1996, USA / Great Britain
6.2
Sakharov
Sakharov
Drama, Biography
1984, USA / Great Britain
7.3
The Ruling Class
The Ruling Class
Comedy, Drama, Musical
1972, Great Britain
6.9
Goodbye, Mr. Chips
Goodbye, Mr. Chips
Drama, Musical, Romantic
1969, USA
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