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Michael Bryant Michael Bryant
Kinoafisha Persons Michael Bryant

Michael Bryant

Michael Bryant

Date of Birth
5 April 1928
Age
74 years old
Zodiac sign
Aries
Date of death
25 April 2002
Actor type
Dramatic actor, Romantic hero, Thriller hero

Popular Films

Hamlet 8.1
Hamlet (1996)
The Ruling Class 7.2
The Ruling Class (1972)
Goodbye, Mr. Chips 6.9
Goodbye, Mr. Chips (1969)

Filmography

Genre
Year
Hamlet 8.1
Hamlet Hamlet
Crime, Thriller, Romantic, Drama 1996, USA / Great Britain
Sakharov 6.2
Sakharov Sakharov
Drama, Biography 1984, USA / Great Britain
The Ruling Class 7.3
The Ruling Class The Ruling Class
Comedy, Drama, Musical 1972, Great Britain
Goodbye, Mr. Chips 6.9
Goodbye, Mr. Chips Goodbye, Mr. Chips
Drama, Musical, Romantic 1969, USA
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