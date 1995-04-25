Menu
Alexander Knox
Alexander Knox
Alexander Knox
Alexander Knox
Date of Birth
16 January 1907
Age
88 years old
Zodiac sign
Capricorn
Date of death
25 April 1995
Occupation
Actor, Writer, Director
Actor type
Dramatic actor, Thriller hero, Romantic hero
Popular Films
7.5
Europe '51
(1952)
7.0
The Vikings
(1958)
6.9
Oscar Wilde
(1960)
Filmography
5.5
Holocaust 2000
Holocaust 2000
Romantic, Horror, Thriller, Drama, Sci-Fi
1977, Great Britain / Italy
5.6
Shalako
Shalako
Western, Drama, Action
1968, Great Britain / Germany
6.8
Woman of Straw
Woman of Straw
Thriller, Crime, Drama
1964, Great Britain
6.9
Oscar Wilde
Oscar Wilde
Biography, History
1960, Great Britain
7
The Vikings
The Vikings
Drama, Adventure
1958, USA
7.5
Europe '51
Europa '51
Drama
1952, Italy
