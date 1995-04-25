Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Alexander Knox Alexander Knox
Kinoafisha Persons Alexander Knox

Alexander Knox

Alexander Knox

Date of Birth
16 January 1907
Age
88 years old
Zodiac sign
Capricorn
Date of death
25 April 1995
Occupation
Actor, Writer, Director
Actor type
Dramatic actor, Thriller hero, Romantic hero

Popular Films

Europe '51 7.5
Europe '51 (1952)
The Vikings 7.0
The Vikings (1958)
Oscar Wilde 6.9
Oscar Wilde (1960)

Filmography

Genre
Year
Holocaust 2000 5.5
Holocaust 2000 Holocaust 2000
Romantic, Horror, Thriller, Drama, Sci-Fi 1977, Great Britain / Italy
Shalako 5.6
Shalako Shalako
Western, Drama, Action 1968, Great Britain / Germany
Woman of Straw 6.8
Woman of Straw Woman of Straw
Thriller, Crime, Drama 1964, Great Britain
Oscar Wilde 6.9
Oscar Wilde Oscar Wilde
Biography, History 1960, Great Britain
The Vikings 7
The Vikings The Vikings
Drama, Adventure 1958, USA
Europe '51 7.5
Europe '51 Europa '51
Drama 1952, Italy
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more