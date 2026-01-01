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Alan Baxter Alan Baxter
Kinoafisha Persons Alan Baxter

Alan Baxter

Alan Baxter

Date of Birth
19 November 1908
Age
67 years old
Zodiac sign
Scorpio
Date of death
7 May 1976
Occupation
Actor
Actor type
Comedy actor, Dramatic actor, Romantic hero

Popular Films

Saboteur 7.1
Saboteur (1942)
This Property Is Condemned 7.1
This Property Is Condemned (1966)
Paint Your Wagon 6.9
Paint Your Wagon (1969)

Filmography

Genre
Year
Paint Your Wagon 6.9
Paint Your Wagon Paint Your Wagon
Western, Comedy, Musical 1969, USA
This Property Is Condemned 7.1
This Property Is Condemned This Property Is Condemned
Drama, Romantic 1966, USA
Saboteur 7.1
Saboteur Saboteur
Thriller, War 1942, USA
Big Brown Eyes 6.5
Big Brown Eyes Big Brown Eyes
Comedy, Crime, Detective 1936, USA
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