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About
Filmography
Alan Baxter
Alan Baxter
Kinoafisha
Persons
Alan Baxter
Alan Baxter
Alan Baxter
Date of Birth
19 November 1908
Age
67 years old
Zodiac sign
Scorpio
Date of death
7 May 1976
Occupation
Actor
Actor type
Comedy actor
,
Dramatic actor
,
Romantic hero
Popular Films
7.1
Saboteur
(1942)
7.1
This Property Is Condemned
(1966)
6.9
Paint Your Wagon
(1969)
Filmography
Genre
All
Comedy
Crime
Detective
Drama
Musical
Romantic
Thriller
War
Western
Year
All
1969
1966
1942
1936
All
4
Films
4
Actor
4
6.9
Paint Your Wagon
Paint Your Wagon
Western, Comedy, Musical
1969, USA
7.1
This Property Is Condemned
This Property Is Condemned
Drama, Romantic
1966, USA
7.1
Saboteur
Saboteur
Thriller, War
1942, USA
6.5
Big Brown Eyes
Big Brown Eyes
Comedy, Crime, Detective
1936, USA
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