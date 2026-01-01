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Filmography
Nik Goldman
Nik Goldman
Kinoafisha
Persons
Nik Goldman
Nik Goldman
Nik Goldman
Actor type
Action hero
,
Dramatic actor
,
Comedy actor
Popular Films
8.3
800
(2023)
6.8
Take Cover
(2024)
5.6
Squadron 303
(2018)
Filmography
6.8
Take Cover
Take Cover
Action, Thriller
2024, USA
Watch trailer
8.3
800
800
Biography, Sport
2023, India
5.6
Squadron 303
Dywizjon 303
Drama, War
2018, Poland / Great Britain
3
Blubberella
Blubberella
Comedy, Action
2011, Germany / Canada
Watch trailer
4.8
Auschwitz
Auschwitz
Drama
2011, Germany / Canada
Watch trailer
3
BloodRayne: The Third Reich
Bloodrayne: The Third Reich
Adventure, Action, Horror, Fantasy, Comedy
2010, Germany / USA / Canada
Watch trailer
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