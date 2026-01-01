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Lina Wertmüller
Awards
Awards and nominations of Lina Wertmüller
Lina Wertmüller
About
Awards
Awards and nominations of Lina Wertmüller
Academy Awards, USA 2020
Honorary Award
Winner
Honorary Award
Winner
Academy Awards, USA 1977
Best Original Screenplay
Nominee
Best Achievement in Directing
Nominee
Cannes Film Festival 1973
Palme d'Or
Nominee
Cannes Film Festival 1972
Palme d'Or
Nominee
Venice Film Festival 1989
Golden Lion
Nominee
Berlin International Film Festival 1986
Reader Jury of the "Berliner Morgenpost"
Winner
Competition
Winner
Golden Berlin Bear
Nominee
Moscow International Film Festival 1985
Golden Prize
Nominee
Berlin International Film Festival 1978
Golden Berlin Bear
Nominee
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