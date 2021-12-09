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Lina Wertmüller Lina Wertmüller
Kinoafisha Persons Lina Wertmüller

Lina Wertmüller

Lina Wertmüller

Date of Birth
14 August 1928
Age
93 years old
Zodiac sign
Leo
Date of death
9 December 2021
Occupation
Writer, Director

Popular Films

Seven Beauties 7.7
Seven Beauties (1975)
Swept Away 7.5
Swept Away (1974)
Brother Sun, Sister Moon 7.4
Brother Sun, Sister Moon (1972)

Filmography

Genre
Year
Swept Away 3.9
Swept Away Swept Away
Comedy, Romantic 2002, Great Britain / Italy
Seven Beauties 7.7
Seven Beauties Seven Beauties
Comedy, Drama, War 1975, Italy
Swept Away 7.5
Swept Away Travolti da un insolito destino nell'azzurro mare d'agosto
Adventure, Comedy, Drama 1974, Italy
Watch trailer
Brother Sun, Sister Moon 7.4
Brother Sun, Sister Moon Fratello sole, sorella luna
Drama 1972, Italy / Great Britain
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