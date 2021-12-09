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Filmography
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Lina Wertmüller
Lina Wertmüller
Kinoafisha
Persons
Lina Wertmüller
Lina Wertmüller
Lina Wertmüller
Date of Birth
14 August 1928
Age
93 years old
Zodiac sign
Leo
Date of death
9 December 2021
Occupation
Writer, Director
Popular Films
7.7
Seven Beauties
(1975)
7.5
Swept Away
(1974)
7.4
Brother Sun, Sister Moon
(1972)
Filmography
Genre
All
Adventure
Comedy
Drama
Romantic
War
Year
All
2002
1975
1974
1972
All
4
Films
4
Writer
4
Director
2
3.9
Swept Away
Swept Away
Comedy, Romantic
2002, Great Britain / Italy
7.7
Seven Beauties
Seven Beauties
Comedy, Drama, War
1975, Italy
7.5
Swept Away
Travolti da un insolito destino nell'azzurro mare d'agosto
Adventure, Comedy, Drama
1974, Italy
Watch trailer
7.4
Brother Sun, Sister Moon
Fratello sole, sorella luna
Drama
1972, Italy / Great Britain
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