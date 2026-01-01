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Ogie Banks Ogie Banks
Kinoafisha Persons Ogie Banks

Ogie Banks

Ogie Banks

Date of Birth
13 June 1973
Age
53 years old
Zodiac sign
Gemini
Actor type
Voice actor, Action hero, The Adventurer

Popular Films

Young Love 7.3
Young Love (2023)
Marvel's Ultimate Spider-Man 7.1
Marvel's Ultimate Spider-Man (2012)
Superman vs. The Elite 7.0
Superman vs. The Elite (2012)

Filmography

Lego Marvel Avengers: Strange Tails 6.5
Lego Marvel Avengers: Strange Tails Lego Marvel Avengers: Strange Tails
Action, Adventure, Animation 2025, USA
Watch trailer
Young Love 7.3
Young Love
Comedy 2023, USA
GhostForce 5
GhostForce
Comedy, Action, Children's 2021, USA/France/South Korea
Subway Surfers: The Animated Series 6.8
Subway Surfers: The Animated Series
Adventure 2018, Denmark
Wheely 4.6
Wheely Wheely
Animation, Children's, Adventure 2017, Malaysia
Watch trailer
Barbie: Dreamtopia
Barbie: Dreamtopia
Children's, Animation 2016, USA
Be Cool Scooby-Doo! 6.4
Be Cool Scooby-Doo!
Adventure, Children's, Family 2015, USA
Stretch Armstrong & the Flex Fighters 6.7
Stretch Armstrong & the Flex Fighters Stretch
Action, Thriller, Comedy 2014, USA
Watch trailer
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