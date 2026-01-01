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Filmography
Ogie Banks
Ogie Banks
Kinoafisha
Persons
Ogie Banks
Ogie Banks
Ogie Banks
Date of Birth
13 June 1973
Age
53 years old
Zodiac sign
Gemini
Actor type
Voice actor
,
Action hero
,
The Adventurer
Popular Films
7.3
Young Love
(2023)
7.1
Marvel's Ultimate Spider-Man
(2012)
7.0
Superman vs. The Elite
(2012)
Filmography
6.5
Lego Marvel Avengers: Strange Tails
Lego Marvel Avengers: Strange Tails
Action, Adventure, Animation
2025, USA
Watch trailer
7.3
Young Love
Comedy
2023, USA
5
GhostForce
Comedy, Action, Children's
2021, USA/France/South Korea
6.8
Subway Surfers: The Animated Series
Adventure
2018, Denmark
4.6
Wheely
Wheely
Animation, Children's, Adventure
2017, Malaysia
Watch trailer
Barbie: Dreamtopia
Children's, Animation
2016, USA
6.4
Be Cool Scooby-Doo!
Adventure, Children's, Family
2015, USA
6.7
Stretch Armstrong & the Flex Fighters
Stretch
Action, Thriller, Comedy
2014, USA
Watch trailer
Show more
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