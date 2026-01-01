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Laura Bailey Laura Bailey
Kinoafisha Persons Laura Bailey

Laura Bailey

Laura Bailey

Date of Birth
28 May 1981
Age
44 years old
Zodiac sign
Gemini
Occupation
Actress
Actor type
Voice actress, Action heroine, The Adventurer

Popular Films

The Legend of Vox Machina 8.4
The Legend of Vox Machina (2022)
Resident Evil: Degeneration 7.4
Resident Evil: Degeneration (2008)
Dragon Ball Z: La batalla de los dioses 7.1
Dragon Ball Z: La batalla de los dioses (2013)

Filmography

Genre
Year
Lego Marvel Avengers: Strange Tails 6.5
Lego Marvel Avengers: Strange Tails Lego Marvel Avengers: Strange Tails
Action, Adventure, Animation 2025, USA
Watch trailer
The Legend of Vox Machina 8.4
The Legend of Vox Machina
Comedy, Adventure, Fantasy 2022, USA
Batman and Superman: Battle of the Super Sons 6.8
Batman and Superman: Battle of the Super Sons Batman and Superman: Battle of the Super Sons
Action, Animation, Sci-Fi 2022, USA
Injustice 6.4
Injustice Injustice
Action, Adventure, Animation 2021, USA
Spider-Man 6.1
Spider-Man
Drama, Action, Sci-Fi 2017, USA
Marvel's Ant-Man Shorts 6.1
Marvel's Ant-Man Shorts
Comedy, Action, 2017, USA
The Swan Princess: Royally Undercover 4.4
The Swan Princess: Royally Undercover The Swan Princess: Royally Undercover
Adventure, Animation, Comedy 2017, USA / India
The Swan Princess: Princess Tomorrow, Pirate Today! 4.3
The Swan Princess: Princess Tomorrow, Pirate Today! The Swan Princess: Princess Tomorrow, Pirate Today!
Animation 2016, USA
Hulk: Where Monsters Dwell 5.4
Hulk: Where Monsters Dwell Hulk: Where Monsters Dwell
Action, Animation, Fantasy 2016, USA
Batman Unlimited 6.3
Batman Unlimited
Action, Children's, Sci-Fi 2015, USA
Batman Unlimited: Animal Instincts 5.8
Batman Unlimited: Animal Instincts Batman Unlimited: Animal Instincts
Action, Adventure, Animation 2015, USA
Monster High: Boo York, Boo York 6.8
Monster High: Boo York, Boo York Monster High: Boo York, Boo York
Animation, Fantasy 2015, USA
Lego Marvel Super Heroes: Avengers Reassembled 6.1
Lego Marvel Super Heroes: Avengers Reassembled Lego Marvel Super Heroes: Avengers Reassembled
Action, Adventure, Animation 2015, USA
Monster High: Freaky Fusion 6.9
Monster High: Freaky Fusion Monster High: Freaky Fusion
Animation 2014, USA
The Swan Princess: A Royal Family Tale 4.3
The Swan Princess: A Royal Family Tale The Swan Princess: A Royal Family Tale
Animation, Family, Fantasy 2014, USA / India
JLA Adventures: Trapped in Time 5.8
JLA Adventures: Trapped in Time JLA Adventures: Trapped in Time
Action, Animation, Sci-Fi 2014, USA
Monster High: Frights, Camera, Action! 6.7
Monster High: Frights, Camera, Action! Monster High: Frights, Camera, Action!
Animation 2014, USA
Lego Batman: The Movie - DC Super Heroes Unite 6.4
Lego Batman: The Movie - DC Super Heroes Unite Lego Batman: The Movie - DC Super Heroes Unite
Action, Adventure, Animation 2013, USA / Denmark
Lego Marvel Super Heroes: Maximum Overload 6.4
Lego Marvel Super Heroes: Maximum Overload Lego Marvel Super Heroes: Maximum Overload
Action, Adventure, Animation 2013, USA
Dragon Ball Z: La batalla de los dioses 7.1
Dragon Ball Z: La batalla de los dioses Doragon Bôru Zetto Kami to Kami
Action, Adventure, Animation 2013, Japan
Monster High: Escape from Skull Shores 6.8
Monster High: Escape from Skull Shores Monster High: Escape from Skull Shores
Animation 2012, USA
Monster High: Why Do Ghouls Fall in Love? 6.9
Monster High: Why Do Ghouls Fall in Love? Monster High: Why Do Ghouls Fall in Love?
Animation, Romantic 2012, USA
Barbie: A Fairy Secret 6.4
Barbie: A Fairy Secret Barbie: A Fairy Secret (V)
Animation, Fantasy, Family 2011, USA
Watch trailer
Monster High: Friday Night Frights 6.9
Monster High: Friday Night Frights Monster High: Friday Night Frights
Animation 2011, USA
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