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Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
About
Filmography
Awards
Laura Bailey
Laura Bailey
Kinoafisha
Persons
Laura Bailey
Laura Bailey
Laura Bailey
Date of Birth
28 May 1981
Age
44 years old
Zodiac sign
Gemini
Occupation
Actress
Actor type
Voice actress
,
Action heroine
,
The Adventurer
Popular Films
8.4
The Legend of Vox Machina
(2022)
7.4
Resident Evil: Degeneration
(2008)
7.1
Dragon Ball Z: La batalla de los dioses
(2013)
Filmography
Genre
All
Action
Adventure
Animation
Anime
Children's
Comedy
Drama
Family
Fantasy
Romantic
Sci-Fi
Year
All
2025
2022
2021
2017
2016
2015
2014
2013
2012
2011
2010
2008
All
26
Films
22
TV Shows
4
Actress
26
6.5
Lego Marvel Avengers: Strange Tails
Lego Marvel Avengers: Strange Tails
Action, Adventure, Animation
2025, USA
Watch trailer
8.4
The Legend of Vox Machina
Comedy, Adventure, Fantasy
2022, USA
6.8
Batman and Superman: Battle of the Super Sons
Batman and Superman: Battle of the Super Sons
Action, Animation, Sci-Fi
2022, USA
6.4
Injustice
Injustice
Action, Adventure, Animation
2021, USA
6.1
Spider-Man
Drama, Action, Sci-Fi
2017, USA
6.1
Marvel's Ant-Man Shorts
Comedy, Action,
2017, USA
4.4
The Swan Princess: Royally Undercover
The Swan Princess: Royally Undercover
Adventure, Animation, Comedy
2017, USA / India
4.3
The Swan Princess: Princess Tomorrow, Pirate Today!
The Swan Princess: Princess Tomorrow, Pirate Today!
Animation
2016, USA
5.4
Hulk: Where Monsters Dwell
Hulk: Where Monsters Dwell
Action, Animation, Fantasy
2016, USA
6.3
Batman Unlimited
Action, Children's, Sci-Fi
2015, USA
5.8
Batman Unlimited: Animal Instincts
Batman Unlimited: Animal Instincts
Action, Adventure, Animation
2015, USA
6.8
Monster High: Boo York, Boo York
Monster High: Boo York, Boo York
Animation, Fantasy
2015, USA
6.1
Lego Marvel Super Heroes: Avengers Reassembled
Lego Marvel Super Heroes: Avengers Reassembled
Action, Adventure, Animation
2015, USA
6.9
Monster High: Freaky Fusion
Monster High: Freaky Fusion
Animation
2014, USA
4.3
The Swan Princess: A Royal Family Tale
The Swan Princess: A Royal Family Tale
Animation, Family, Fantasy
2014, USA / India
5.8
JLA Adventures: Trapped in Time
JLA Adventures: Trapped in Time
Action, Animation, Sci-Fi
2014, USA
6.7
Monster High: Frights, Camera, Action!
Monster High: Frights, Camera, Action!
Animation
2014, USA
6.4
Lego Batman: The Movie - DC Super Heroes Unite
Lego Batman: The Movie - DC Super Heroes Unite
Action, Adventure, Animation
2013, USA / Denmark
6.4
Lego Marvel Super Heroes: Maximum Overload
Lego Marvel Super Heroes: Maximum Overload
Action, Adventure, Animation
2013, USA
7.1
Dragon Ball Z: La batalla de los dioses
Doragon Bôru Zetto Kami to Kami
Action, Adventure, Animation
2013, Japan
6.8
Monster High: Escape from Skull Shores
Monster High: Escape from Skull Shores
Animation
2012, USA
6.9
Monster High: Why Do Ghouls Fall in Love?
Monster High: Why Do Ghouls Fall in Love?
Animation, Romantic
2012, USA
6.4
Barbie: A Fairy Secret
Barbie: A Fairy Secret (V)
Animation, Fantasy, Family
2011, USA
Watch trailer
6.9
Monster High: Friday Night Frights
Monster High: Friday Night Frights
Animation
2011, USA
Show more
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