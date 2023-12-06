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Filmography
Fazeng Li
Fazeng Li
Kinoafisha
Persons
Fazeng Li
Fazeng Li
Fazeng Li
Date of Birth
1 January 1941
Age
82 years old
Zodiac sign
Capricorn
Date of death
6 December 2023
Occupation
Actor
Actor type
Fantasy hero
,
Action hero
,
The Adventurer
Popular Films
7.8
Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon
(2000)
Filmography
7.8
Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon
Wo hu cang long / Crouching Tiger Hidden Dragon
Fantasy, Action, Adventure
2000, USA / Taiwan / Hong Kong / China
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