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Fazeng Li Fazeng Li
Kinoafisha Persons Fazeng Li

Fazeng Li

Fazeng Li

Date of Birth
1 January 1941
Age
82 years old
Zodiac sign
Capricorn
Date of death
6 December 2023
Occupation
Actor
Actor type
Fantasy hero, Action hero, The Adventurer

Popular Films

Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon 7.8
Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon (2000)

Filmography

Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon 7.8
Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon Wo hu cang long / Crouching Tiger Hidden Dragon
Fantasy, Action, Adventure 2000, USA / Taiwan / Hong Kong / China
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