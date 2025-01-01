Menu
Simon Curtis
Awards and nominations of Simon Curtis
Simon Curtis
Awards and nominations of Simon Curtis
Primetime Emmy Awards 2005
Outstanding Children's Program
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 2012
Alexander Korda Award for Best British Film
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 2010
Single Drama
Nominee
Single Drama
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 2008
Best Drama Serial
Nominee
Best Drama Serial
Nominee
Best Drama Serial
Nominee
Best Drama Serial
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 1993
Single Drama
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 1992
Single Drama
Nominee
Single Drama
Nominee
