Kinoafisha Persons Simon Curtis Awards

Awards and nominations of Simon Curtis

Simon Curtis
Primetime Emmy Awards 2005 Primetime Emmy Awards 2005
Outstanding Children's Program
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 2012 BAFTA Awards 2012
Alexander Korda Award for Best British Film
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 2010 BAFTA Awards 2010
Single Drama
Nominee
 Single Drama
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 2008 BAFTA Awards 2008
Best Drama Serial
Nominee
 Best Drama Serial
Nominee
 Best Drama Serial
Nominee
 Best Drama Serial
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 1993 BAFTA Awards 1993
Single Drama
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 1992 BAFTA Awards 1992
Single Drama
Nominee
 Single Drama
Nominee
