Mindy Sterling
Mindy Sterling
Date of Birth
11 July 1953
Age
72 years old
Zodiac sign
Cancer
Actor type
Comedy actress, The Adventurer, Dramatic actress
Popular Films
8.3
The Legend of Korra
(2012)
7.8
Austin Powers: The Spy Who Shagged Me
(1999)
7.4
Austin Powers: International Man of Mystery
(1997)
Filmography
Actress
16
6.6
Bobcat Moretti
Bobcat Moretti
Drama
2022, USA
6
All About Nina
All About Nina
Comedy, Drama
2018, USA
4.9
Brand New Old Love
Brand New Old Love
Comedy, Drama, Romantic
2018, USA
4.3
Fixed
Fixed
Comedy
2017, USA
4.8
Noobz
Noobz
Comedy
2013, USA
Watch trailer
8.3
The Legend of Korra
Action, Adventure, Fantasy
2012, USA
6.3
Scooby-Doo! Music of the Vampire
Scooby-Doo! Music of the Vampire
Adventure, Animation, Comedy
2012, USA
6.6
Scooby-Doo! Mask of the Blue Falcon
Scooby-Doo! Mask of the Blue Falcon
Action, Adventure, Animation
2012, USA
5.2
A.N.T. Farm
Drama, Comedy, Music
2011, USA
6.5
Mars Needs Moms
Mars Needs Moms!
Animation, Family
2011, USA
Watch trailer
4.3
Wieners
Wieners
Comedy, Adventure
2008, USA
6.6
Austin Powers in Goldmember
Austin Powers in Goldmember
Action, Musical, Adventure, Comedy
2002, USA
6.5
How the Grinch Stole Christmas
How the Grinch Stole Christmas
Fantasy, Comedy, Family
2000, USA / Germany
Watch trailer
7.8
Austin Powers: The Spy Who Shagged Me
Austin Powers: The Spy Who Shagged Me
Action, Adventure, Comedy
1999, USA
6.6
Drop Dead Gorgeous
Drop Dead Gorgeous
Comedy, Romantic, Thriller
1999, USA
7.4
Austin Powers: International Man of Mystery
Austin Powers: International Man of Mystery
Adventure, Comedy
1997, Germany / USA
