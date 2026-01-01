Menu
Mindy Sterling

Mindy Sterling

Date of Birth
11 July 1953
Age
72 years old
Zodiac sign
Cancer
Actor type
Comedy actress, The Adventurer, Dramatic actress

Popular Films

The Legend of Korra 8.3
The Legend of Korra (2012)
Austin Powers: The Spy Who Shagged Me 7.8
Austin Powers: The Spy Who Shagged Me (1999)
Austin Powers: International Man of Mystery 7.4
Austin Powers: International Man of Mystery (1997)

Filmography

Genre
Year
Bobcat Moretti 6.6
Bobcat Moretti Bobcat Moretti
Drama 2022, USA
All About Nina 6
All About Nina All About Nina
Comedy, Drama 2018, USA
Brand New Old Love 4.9
Brand New Old Love Brand New Old Love
Comedy, Drama, Romantic 2018, USA
Fixed 4.3
Fixed Fixed
Comedy 2017, USA
Noobz 4.8
Noobz Noobz
Comedy 2013, USA
Watch trailer
The Legend of Korra 8.3
The Legend of Korra
Action, Adventure, Fantasy 2012, USA
Scooby-Doo! Music of the Vampire 6.3
Scooby-Doo! Music of the Vampire Scooby-Doo! Music of the Vampire
Adventure, Animation, Comedy 2012, USA
Scooby-Doo! Mask of the Blue Falcon 6.6
Scooby-Doo! Mask of the Blue Falcon Scooby-Doo! Mask of the Blue Falcon
Action, Adventure, Animation 2012, USA
A.N.T. Farm 5.2
A.N.T. Farm
Drama, Comedy, Music 2011, USA
Mars Needs Moms 6.5
Mars Needs Moms Mars Needs Moms!
Animation, Family 2011, USA
Watch trailer
Wieners 4.3
Wieners Wieners
Comedy, Adventure 2008, USA
Austin Powers in Goldmember 6.6
Austin Powers in Goldmember Austin Powers in Goldmember
Action, Musical, Adventure, Comedy 2002, USA
How the Grinch Stole Christmas 6.5
How the Grinch Stole Christmas How the Grinch Stole Christmas
Fantasy, Comedy, Family 2000, USA / Germany
Watch trailer
Austin Powers: The Spy Who Shagged Me 7.8
Austin Powers: The Spy Who Shagged Me Austin Powers: The Spy Who Shagged Me
Action, Adventure, Comedy 1999, USA
Drop Dead Gorgeous 6.6
Drop Dead Gorgeous Drop Dead Gorgeous
Comedy, Romantic, Thriller 1999, USA
Austin Powers: International Man of Mystery 7.4
Austin Powers: International Man of Mystery Austin Powers: International Man of Mystery
Adventure, Comedy 1997, Germany / USA
