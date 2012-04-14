"The Legend of Korra" is a multi-episode animated show inspired by Eastern cultures. According to the creators, "The Legend of Korra" is a direct continuation of Aang's story. The plot unfolds in the fictional universe of Aang, where special individuals who can control the elements of nature live. In this world, there is only one living person capable of controlling all the elements, and that is the Avatar. The Avatar holds the harmony of the surrounding world in their hands. As the events unfold, it becomes clear that a warrior named Korra is the reincarnation of Aang. Like her predecessor, she has her own fateful mission.

