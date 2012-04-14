Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
The Legend of Korra poster
The Legend of Korra poster
The Legend of Korra poster
Ratings
8.2 IMDb Rating: 8.3
Rate
3 posters
Kinoafisha TV Shows The Legend of Korra

The Legend of Korra (2012 - 2014)

The Legend of Korra 18+
Production year 2012
Country USA
Total seasons 4 seasons
Episode duration 30 minutes
TV channel Nickelodeon
Runtime 26 hours 0 minute

TV series description

"The Legend of Korra" is a multi-episode animated show inspired by Eastern cultures. According to the creators, "The Legend of Korra" is a direct continuation of Aang's story. The plot unfolds in the fictional universe of Aang, where special individuals who can control the elements of nature live. In this world, there is only one living person capable of controlling all the elements, and that is the Avatar. The Avatar holds the harmony of the surrounding world in their hands. As the events unfold, it becomes clear that a warrior named Korra is the reincarnation of Aang. Like her predecessor, she has her own fateful mission.
Cast Characters
Creator
Bryan Konietzko
Michael Dante DiMartino
Cast Characters
Cast Characters
J.K. Simmons
J.K. Simmons Tenzin
Kiernan Shipka
Kiernan Shipka Jinora
James Remar
James Remar Tonraq
John Michael Higgins Iknik Blackstone Varrick
Cast and Crew
TV series in Collections
Best Magic Anime Best Magic Anime

Series rating

8.2
Rate 10 votes
8.3 IMDb
Write review
Seasons
The Legend of Korra - Book One: Air Book One: Air
2012, 12 episodes
 
The Legend of Korra - Book Two: Spirits Book Two: Spirits
2013, 14 episodes
 
The Legend of Korra - Book Three: Change Book Three: Change
2014, 13 episodes
 
The Legend of Korra - Book Four: Balance Book Four: Balance
2014, 13 episodes
 
TV Series reviews
No reviews
Write review
Listen to the
soundtrack The Legend of Korra
Stills
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more