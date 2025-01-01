Menu
Bong Joon-ho
Awards
Awards and nominations of Bong Joon-ho
Bong Joon-ho
About
Filmography
Articles
Awards
Awards and nominations of Bong Joon-ho
Academy Awards, USA 2020
Best Motion Picture of the Year
Winner
Best Motion Picture of the Year
Winner
Best Achievement in Directing
Winner
Best Original Screenplay
Winner
Cannes Film Festival 2019
Palme d'Or
Winner
Cannes Film Festival 2017
Palme d'Or
Nominee
Cannes Film Festival 2009
Un Certain Regard Award
Nominee
Cannes Film Festival 2008
Un Certain Regard Award
Nominee
Cannes Film Festival 2006
C.I.C.A.E. Award
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 2020
Best Screenplay - Motion Picture
Nominee
Best Director
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 2020
Best Film Not in the English Language
Winner
Best Screenplay (Original)
Winner
Best Screenplay (Original)
Winner
Best Film
Nominee
Best Director
Nominee
Toronto International Film Festival 2019
Grolsch People's Choice Award
Nominee
