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Filmography
Miyuki Sawashiro
Miyuki Sawashiro
Kinoafisha
Persons
Miyuki Sawashiro
Miyuki Sawashiro
Miyuki Sawashiro
Date of Birth
2 June 1985
Age
41 years old
Zodiac sign
Gemini
Occupation
Actress
Actor type
Action heroine
,
Comedy actress
,
Fantasy heroine
Popular Films
8.8
Hunter x Hunter
(2011)
8.5
Black Clover: Sword of the Wizard King
(2023)
8.3
Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba
(2019)
Filmography
6.4
Detective Conan: Fallen Angel of the Highway
Meitantei Konan Haiwei no Datenshi
Action, Animation, Crime
2026, Japan
Watch trailer
6.3
Dusk Beyond the End of the World
Anime, Sci-Fi, Romantic
2025, Japan
7
La rosa de Versalles
Versailles no bara
Animation, Drama, History
2025, Japan
Watch trailer
5.8
Dekoboko Majo no Oyako Jijou
Anime, Comedy, Fantasy
2023, Japan
5.9
Shy
Anime, Sci-Fi, Comedy
2023, Japan
8.5
Black Clover: Sword of the Wizard King
Black Clover: Sword of the Wizard King
Action, Adventure, Animation, Anime
2023, Japan
Watch trailer
6.9
Psycho-Pass: Providence
Psycho-Pass: Providence
Action, Animation, Crime, Anime
2023, Japan
5.9
City Hunter: Angel Dust
City Hunter: Angel Dust
Action, Animation, Comedy
2023, Japan
Watch trailer
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