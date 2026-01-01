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Miyuki Sawashiro
Miyuki Sawashiro Miyuki Sawashiro
Kinoafisha Persons Miyuki Sawashiro

Miyuki Sawashiro

Miyuki Sawashiro

Date of Birth
2 June 1985
Age
41 years old
Zodiac sign
Gemini
Occupation
Actress
Actor type
Action heroine, Comedy actress, Fantasy heroine

Popular Films

Hunter x Hunter 8.8
Hunter x Hunter (2011)
Black Clover: Sword of the Wizard King 8.5
Black Clover: Sword of the Wizard King (2023)
Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba 8.3
Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba (2019)

Filmography

Detective Conan: Fallen Angel of the Highway 6.4
Detective Conan: Fallen Angel of the Highway Meitantei Konan Haiwei no Datenshi
Action, Animation, Crime 2026, Japan
Watch trailer
Dusk Beyond the End of the World 6.3
Dusk Beyond the End of the World
Anime, Sci-Fi, Romantic 2025, Japan
La rosa de Versalles 7
La rosa de Versalles Versailles no bara
Animation, Drama, History 2025, Japan
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Dekoboko Majo no Oyako Jijou 5.8
Dekoboko Majo no Oyako Jijou
Anime, Comedy, Fantasy 2023, Japan
Shy 5.9
Shy
Anime, Sci-Fi, Comedy 2023, Japan
Black Clover: Sword of the Wizard King 8.5
Black Clover: Sword of the Wizard King Black Clover: Sword of the Wizard King
Action, Adventure, Animation, Anime 2023, Japan
Watch trailer
Psycho-Pass: Providence 6.9
Psycho-Pass: Providence Psycho-Pass: Providence
Action, Animation, Crime, Anime 2023, Japan
City Hunter: Angel Dust 5.9
City Hunter: Angel Dust City Hunter: Angel Dust
Action, Animation, Comedy 2023, Japan
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