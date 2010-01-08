The Japanese anime series "Durarara!!" tells the story of a simple teenager named Mikado Ryuugamine, who decides to move from his quiet hometown to the liveliest district of the capital city. In Ikebukuro, something is constantly happening: wild parties and dancing until dawn, romantic dates, mysterious crimes, gang fights, and even encounters with ghosts. Mikado's childhood friend, Masaomi, becomes his guide to this completely new world for him. He introduces Mikado to the secret laws of the metropolis.

Expand