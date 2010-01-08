Menu
Durarara!! (2010 - 2016)

Production year 2010
Country Japan
Total seasons 2 seasons
Episode duration 25 minutes
TV channel MBS
Runtime 25 hours 0 minute

TV series description

The Japanese anime series "Durarara!!" tells the story of a simple teenager named Mikado Ryuugamine, who decides to move from his quiet hometown to the liveliest district of the capital city. In Ikebukuro, something is constantly happening: wild parties and dancing until dawn, romantic dates, mysterious crimes, gang fights, and even encounters with ghosts. Mikado's childhood friend, Masaomi, becomes his guide to this completely new world for him. He introduces Mikado to the secret laws of the metropolis.
Cast
Miyuki Sawashiro
Miyuki Sawashiro Sturluson, Celty
Kana Hanazawa
Kana Hanazawa Anri Sonohara
Mamoru Miyano
Mamoru Miyano Masaomi Kida
Jun Fukuyama
Jun Fukuyama Shinra Kishitani
Ayahi Takagaki Erika Karisawa
Toshiyuki Toyonaga Mikado Ryūgamine
Cast and Crew

Series rating

7.2
Rate 10 votes
7.8 IMDb
Seasons
Durarara!! - Season 1 Season 1
2010, 24 episodes
 
Durarara!! - Season 2 Season 2
2015, 36 episodes
 
TV Series reviews
Stills
