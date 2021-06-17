"Record of Ragnarok" is a Japanese animated series created by the American streaming company Netflix. The story takes place in an alternate universe where a group of gods governs the fate of humanity. Every thousand years, they gather together to decide the destiny of the Earth. During their latest meeting, the deities agree to exterminate humans, as they believe humanity has completely lost its virtue. Fortunately, a fearless Valkyrie named Brunhild appears. It is she who challenges the gods, offering to fight them in a duel. In doing so, she hopes to defend the human race and save her loved ones.

Expand