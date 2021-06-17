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Kinoafisha TV Shows Record of Ragnarok

Record of Ragnarok (2021 - …)

Record of Ragnarok 18+
Production year 2021
Country Japan
Total seasons 3 seasons
Episode duration 30 minutes
Streaming service Netflix
Runtime 21 hours 0 minute

TV series description

"Record of Ragnarok" is a Japanese animated series created by the American streaming company Netflix. The story takes place in an alternate universe where a group of gods governs the fate of humanity. Every thousand years, they gather together to decide the destiny of the Earth. During their latest meeting, the deities agree to exterminate humans, as they believe humanity has completely lost its virtue. Fortunately, a fearless Valkyrie named Brunhild appears. It is she who challenges the gods, offering to fight them in a duel. In doing so, she hopes to defend the human race and save her loved ones.
Record of Ragnarok - Trailer season 3
Record of Ragnarok  Trailer season 3
Cast
Cast
Tomokazu Sugita
Tomokazu Sugita
Miyuki Sawashiro
Miyuki Sawashiro
Tomoyo Kurosawa
Tomoyo Kurosawa
Maaz Ali
Jeff Leach
Anjali Kunapaneni
Cast and Crew

Series rating

6.4
Rate 11 votes
6.6 IMDb
Place in the rating
In overall ranking  In the Action genre  In the Anime genre  In the Fantasy genre  In series of Japan  In series of 2021 
Seasons
Record of Ragnarok - Season 1 Season 1
2021, 12 episodes
 
Record of Ragnarok - Season 2 Season 2
2023, 15 episodes
 
Record of Ragnarok - Season 3 Season 3
2025, 15 episodes
 
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