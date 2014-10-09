"Kiseijuu: Sei no Kakuritsu" is a Japanese science fiction anime series based on the manga by Hitoshi Iwaaki. The story revolves around an unusual teenager who has an alien symbiote living in his right hand. Parasites are creatures that survive by feeding off other living beings and sometimes possess great power. The symbiotes take control of the host's brain and manipulate their actions. However, not all parasites are successful. Thanks to the misfortune of one of them, high school student Shinichi Izumi manages to survive.

