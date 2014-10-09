Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Kiseijû: Sei no kakuritsu poster
Kiseijû: Sei no kakuritsu poster
Ratings
7.9 IMDb Rating: 8.2
Rate
2 posters
Kinoafisha TV Shows Kiseijû: Sei no kakuritsu

Kiseijû: Sei no kakuritsu (2014 - 2015)

Kiseijuu: Sei no Kakuritsu 18+
Production year 2014
Country Japan
Total seasons 1 season
Episode duration 30 minutes
TV channel NTV
Runtime 12 hours 0 minute

TV series description

"Kiseijuu: Sei no Kakuritsu" is a Japanese science fiction anime series based on the manga by Hitoshi Iwaaki. The story revolves around an unusual teenager who has an alien symbiote living in his right hand. Parasites are creatures that survive by feeding off other living beings and sometimes possess great power. The symbiotes take control of the host's brain and manipulate their actions. However, not all parasites are successful. Thanks to the misfortune of one of them, high school student Shinichi Izumi manages to survive.
Cast Characters
Cast Characters
Cast Characters
Miyuki Sawashiro
Miyuki Sawashiro Kana Kimishima
Kana Hanazawa
Kana Hanazawa Satomi Murano
Atsuko Tanaka Ryouko Tamiya
Aya Hirano Migi
Nobunaga Shimazaki
Nobunaga Shimazaki Shinichi Izumi
Rena Maeda Akiho Suzuki
Cast and Crew

Series rating

7.9
Rate 11 votes
8.2 IMDb
Write review
Seasons
Kiseijû: Sei no kakuritsu - Season 1 Season 1
2014, 24 episodes
 
TV Series reviews
No reviews
Write review
Stills
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more