Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Russian
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
Trailers
Reviews
Persons
Kinoafisha
Persons
Sonia Braga
Awards
Awards and nominations of Sonia Braga
Sonia Braga
About
Filmography
Articles
Awards
Awards and nominations of Sonia Braga
Golden Globes, USA 1995
Best Supporting Actress in a Series, Miniseries or Motion Picture Made for Television
Nominee
Best Supporting Actress in a Series, Miniseries or Motion Picture Made for Television
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 1989
Best Actress in a Supporting Role - Motion Picture
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 1986
Best Actress in a Supporting Role - Motion Picture
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 1995
Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Miniseries or a Special
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 1981
Most Outstanding Newcomer to Leading Film Roles
Nominee
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree