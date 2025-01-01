Menu
Awards and nominations of Sonia Braga

Sonia Braga
Golden Globes, USA 1995 Golden Globes, USA 1995
Best Supporting Actress in a Series, Miniseries or Motion Picture Made for Television
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 1989 Golden Globes, USA 1989
Best Actress in a Supporting Role - Motion Picture
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 1986 Golden Globes, USA 1986
Best Actress in a Supporting Role - Motion Picture
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 1995 Primetime Emmy Awards 1995
Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Miniseries or a Special
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 1981 BAFTA Awards 1981
Most Outstanding Newcomer to Leading Film Roles
Nominee
