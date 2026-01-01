Menu
Małgorzata Zajączkowska
Małgorzata Zajączkowska
Małgorzata Zajączkowska
Małgorzata Zajączkowska
Małgorzata Zajączkowska
Date of Birth
31 January 1956
Age
70 years old
Zodiac sign
Aquarius
Occupation
Actress
Actor type
Dramatic actor, Comedy actor, Romantic hero
Popular Films
7.2
The Constant Factor
(1980)
6.9
Childish Questions
(1981)
6.8
Late Bloomers
(2023)
Filmography
Genre
All
Comedy
Drama
Romantic
Year
All
2023
2021
2005
1989
1981
1980
All
7
Films
7
Actor
7
6.8
Late Bloomers
Late Bloomers
Comedy
2023, USA
5.9
My Wonderful Life
Moje wspaniale zycie
Comedy, Drama, Romantic
2021, Poland
6.3
Nina's Journey
Podrouz Niny
Drama
2005, Poland / Sweden
6.6
Enemies: A Love Story
Enemies: A Love Story
Comedy, Drama, Romantic
1989, USA
6.9
Childish Questions
Dziecinne pytania
Drama, Romantic
1981, Poland
7.2
The Constant Factor
Constans
Drama
1980, Poland
6.7
Bez milosci
Bez milosci
Drama
1980, Poland
