Małgorzata Zajączkowska

Date of Birth
31 January 1956
Age
70 years old
Zodiac sign
Aquarius
Occupation
Actress
Actor type
Dramatic actor, Comedy actor, Romantic hero

The Constant Factor (1980)
Childish Questions (1981)
Late Bloomers (2023)

Filmography

Genre
Year
Late Bloomers 6.8
Late Bloomers Late Bloomers
Comedy 2023, USA
My Wonderful Life 5.9
My Wonderful Life Moje wspaniale zycie
Comedy, Drama, Romantic 2021, Poland
Nina's Journey 6.3
Nina's Journey Podrouz Niny
Drama 2005, Poland / Sweden
Enemies: A Love Story 6.6
Enemies: A Love Story Enemies: A Love Story
Comedy, Drama, Romantic 1989, USA
Childish Questions 6.9
Childish Questions Dziecinne pytania
Drama, Romantic 1981, Poland
The Constant Factor 7.2
The Constant Factor Constans
Drama 1980, Poland
Bez milosci 6.7
Bez milosci Bez milosci
Drama 1980, Poland
